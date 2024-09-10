KP PDWP approves projects worth Rs3.5b

PESHAWAR - The fifth meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved projects worth over Rs3.5 billion.

The meeting of the PDWP was held with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Planning & Development Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah in the chair on Monday. Besides, members of PWDP, the authorities of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the meeting approved the project of the provision of free books and school bags for children in the merged districts.

The forum also approved schemes of various sectors for the development of the province including a flood preventive project of Rs1 billion on the sides of Indus River for DI Khan.

The project of provision of free books and schools for the schools’ students in merged districts is of worth Rs2.5 billion.