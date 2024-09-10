KPCTA, UoP, Jazz Mosafir to publish tourism booklet to promote KP’s wonders

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), University of Peshawar and Jazz Mosafir on Monday joined hands to publish a tourism booklet to promote the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s wonders.

The booklet titled ‘Discovering the wonders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ would help boost tourism awareness and provide valuable information to the visitors about the scenic places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The agreement regarding joint venture was signed during a ceremony held at the KPCTA’s conference room here.

KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider and representatives of the University of Peshawar and Jazz Mosafir were present on the occasion.

Jazz Mosafir chief executive Sajjad, Manager of the Digital Transformation Cell Abdul Basir, and other notable figures also attended the ceremony. They pledged their support for this meaningful initiative.

Dr Shakeel Khan from the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, University of Peshawar would curate the booklet.

Speaking on the occasion, Tashfeen Haider highlighted the importance of new initiative and said that it would cultivate a sense of responsibility toward tourism among the younger generation. He said that the booklet would help students understand their role in promoting tourism while fostering a deep appreciation for the natural and cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This booklet would serve as a valuable educational resource, contributing significantly to our efforts in promoting tourism and creating awareness about the province’s rich cultural and natural landscapes,” the DG said, adding that KPCTA was taking tangible steps for the promotion of tourism in the province.

The booklet, designed for students, would highlight the diverse tourism opportunities and the cultural richness of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from its breathtaking landscapes to its vibrant festivals.

It would help inspire and educate young minds about the beauty and significance of the region’s tourism sector as well.

The booklet is also expected to play a key role in promoting responsible tourism and engaging the youth in understanding the value of preserving and promoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism potential.