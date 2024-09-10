LESCO detects 453 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 453 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour. The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 136 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 14 accused have been arrested by the respective police. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 08 agricultural, and 434 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 350,279 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.375 million. During the 344 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 125,369 power connections and 108,630 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 38,169 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 136,743,719 detection units worth Rs 4,921,169,533 to all the power pilferers.