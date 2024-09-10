LHC reinstates Lt Gen Munir Afsar as Nadra chairman

A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reinstated Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

This decision came after the bench suspended an earlier ruling by Justice Asim Hafeez, who had ordered the removal of the Nadra chairman based on an application filed by the federal government.

Justice Hafeez had previously removed Lt Gen Munir Afsar from his position following a petition by a citizen, Ashba Kamran.

The petitioner argued that the caretaker government had exceeded its mandate by appointing an in-service army officer as Nadra chairman through amendments to the Nadra Act. Kamran contended that the caretaker government was not authorized to make decisions on permanent policy matters and requested the court to revoke the appointment.

It is worth noting that Lt Gen Munir Afsar had been appointed as Nadra chairman in October 2023.