Maj Aziz Bhatti, Sher Khan Shaheed XIs triumph in Hakim M Saeed Basketball

LAHORE - Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI and Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI registered victories in the Hakim Muhammad Saeed Martyrs’ Trophy Defence Day Basketball Tournament at International Abdul Nasir Court Arambagh Karachi. The tournament is being organized by Firdous Ittehad with permission from the BBA and in collaboration with Hamdard Foundation of Pakistan. In the first match, Major Aziz Bhatti XI defeated Lalak Jan Shaheed XI by39-27. For the winning team, Usman Khawaja scored 16 points, Irtaam 15 points, and Nabeel Ahmed 5 points. For the runner-up team, Andrey Turner scored 11 points, Eisa Khan 9 points, and Moaz Kashif 6 points.

In the second match, Shaheed XI defeated Shabbir Sharif Shaheed XI by 23-27. For the winning team, Zaid Ashraf scored 11 points, Harich Shahid 6 points, and Razeen 5 points. For the runner-up team, Abdul Qadir scored 8 points, Sameer Saleem 7 points, and Muhammad Ahmad 6 points.

The technical officials and referees for these matches included Tariq Hussain, Aamir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Zulfiqar Abbas, Michael Turner, and Naeem Ahmed. The tournament was officially inaugurated by SOA Patron Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas.

Also present at the event were ACG Haseem Bhangwar, Muhammad Asghar Baloch, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Haider Khan, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Niaz Ahmed Rajput, Media Coordinator Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Abdul Hamid, and other notable personalities.