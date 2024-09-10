Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Minister directs early completion of uplift projects

Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has directed that all projects under the ‘Awami Agenda Programme’ must be completed promptly and with full transparency, in line with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding chairman Imran Khan and under the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. These directives were issued by the minister while presiding over a review meeting held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of the ongoing development projects in the district under the programme.

The meeting was attended by MPAs and District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) chairman Zarshad Khan, Amir Farzand Khan, Abdul Salam Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Behzad Adil, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the DC gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects. Behzad informed the participants that several key projects are underway in Mardan, including the maintenance and cleanliness of hospitals and educational institutions, renovation of public parks, restoration of sports grounds, removal of illegal billboards, elimination of encroachments, and cleaning of transport terminals. Behzad further told that the concerned officials are continuously monitoring the progress of these projects.

On the occasion, Zahir Shah Toru directed officials to ensure strict quality control, digitalisation of revenue records, and to adopt an open-door policy for public engagement. He emphasised the importance of holding Khuli-Kacheris, upholding the rights of women, special persons, and minorities, implementing a file-tracking system, trimming trees, removing wild plants, addressing wall chalking, managing waste disposal, and replacing old electric wires.

The minister urged the authorities to pay special attention to the timely completion of these projects, which are aimed at improving the public’s quality of life, and to expedite the pace of work so that the people can benefit from these initiatives at the earliest.

