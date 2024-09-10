Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Minister’s message on anti-polio campaign

Staff Reporter
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh has said that everyone must ensure eradication of polio from Pakistan. In his special message on the launch of the anti-polio campaign, the minister said all parents must give their children polio vaccination drops.

“It is our determination to make Punjab polo-free,” he added and appealed to the people to fully cooperate with the polo workers. Ramesh Arora said that the campaign can be made successful only by giving polio drops to the children and with the support of the parents. Awareness in this regard should be emphasised in all religious places of worship, including churches, the minister said.

Staff Reporter

