Minister stresses women’s empowerment through IT training at KPT Industrial Home

KARACHI - Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday highlighted the importance of empowering women through digital skills at the inauguration of a free computer centre at the KPT Industrial Home in Keamari. Speaking at the event, the minister emphasised the need for facilities that equip women with the skills necessary to contribute to the nation, ensuring gender equality in various domains.

The centre, established under the vision of Maritime Affairs Minister, aims to enhance the skills of women residing in Keamari and surrounding areas. During his address, he stressed that similar opportunities would be provided in the future across social, educational, and economic domains to further empower women. He also noted that KPT employs women in over 13 percent of its posts, setting a benchmark for women’s inclusion in the workforce.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi echoed the minister’s sentiments, stating that empowering women is crucial for societal development. He highlighted that the new computer centre aims to equip women with IT skills, enhancing their employability and opening doors to new opportunities. Syedain Raza Zaidi underscored KPT’s commitment to social responsibility and community development, with a focus on fostering digital competencies among women in Keamari.

The event was attended by general managers and officials from KPT, alongwith prominent figures from the Keamari community, reflecting strong support for the initiative. Following the inauguration, Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also visited the KPT Sports Centre of Martial Arts in Keamari, where he praised KPT’s efforts in promoting the intellectual and physical potential of youth through its CSR activities.