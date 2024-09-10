Mohsin vows to eliminate terrorists with public support

President Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Wali Khan called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

Matters related to mutual interest and overall situation of country were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister the national narrative against terrorism is a voice of Pakistan. He condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestation.

The Interior Minister paid glowing tribute to martyrs of ANP, who embraced martyrdom in war against terror. He asked everyone to stand united to fight terrorism. He said time has come to rise above the political and partisan differences and to purge Pakistan of terrorist groups.

The Minister reaffirmed government's commitment of eliminating terrorists with the support of public.

On this occasion, Aimal Wali Khan assured ANP's full support to counter terrorism. The two sides also discussed measures to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.