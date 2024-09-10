NA introduces Bill to increase Supreme Court judges, refers to committee

An amendment bill seeking to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court has been introduced in the National Assembly.

The bill, proposed by Daniyal Chaudhry, aims to raise the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 23. After its introduction, the bill was referred to the relevant standing committee by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The government did not object to the proposed legislation. However, opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai opposed the bill, raising concerns over a possible quorum issue. Despite his objection, a count confirmed that the quorum was complete.

Federal Minister Ataullah Tarar mentioned that a similar bill had already been presented in the Senate and referred to the committee. He suggested the same course of action be followed for this bill.

In a separate development, Nazahat Sadiq introduced the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the National Assembly, which was also referred to the relevant standing committee for review.