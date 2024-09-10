Tuesday, September 10, 2024
NA Speaker takes notice of PTI leaders' arrests from Parliament House
Web Desk
2:57 PM | September 10, 2024
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has taken notice of the recent arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from the Parliament House. Chairing the National Assembly session, Speaker Sadiq expressed concern over the incident, stating that this marks the third time the Parliament has been attacked.

He emphasized that the event could not be ignored and announced that action would be taken after reviewing all footage from the previous night. The Speaker assured the assembly that the matter would be addressed seriously, and appropriate measures would follow after a thorough examination of the facts and evidence.

