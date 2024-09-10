National Men’s U19 tournaments gets underway today

LAHORE - The National Men’s U19 three-day Championship and One-Day Cup will get underway today (Tuesday). Each round of the three-day games will be followed by the One-Day games. As such, a total of 98 matches each will be played over a 61-day period. Eighteen teams of 16 regions will participate in the tournament, whose one-day final will be held on October 22 and the three-day final from November 6-9. The 18 regional teams will be equally divided into three groups with the matches to be played on a single-league basis till October 12. The next phase will include one-day matches between three group toppers on a single-league from October 16-22, followed by three-day matches between the group toppers again on a single-league basis from Oct 25 to Nov 9. Peshawar will defend the three-day title, while Karachi Whites are the reigning one-day champions.