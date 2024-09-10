Pak-US ties based on shared values, common ideals: Envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh says Pakistan and the United States share long standing relationship built on shared values, mutual respect and common ideals.

He stated this while addressing an investiture ceremony in Washington D.C to award Congressman Alexander N. Green with the Sitara-i-Khidmat for his outstanding contribution in strengthening Pakistan-US relations and his role in combating Islamophobia.

Speaking on this occasion, the Ambassador said that the two nations, for more than seven decades, have collaborated on multiple fronts, promoting peace, advancing economic development, and addressing global challenges.

Recalling the visit of Congressman Al Green to Pakistan during devastating floods of 2022, the Ambassador observed that Representative Al Green not only travelled to Pakistan to express his solidarity with the people of Pakistan at a most difficult time but he also returned to the US Congress to passionately advocate for timely assistance.

Besides highlighting and appreciating humanitarian causes, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also lauded Congressman Green’s invaluable contributions towards combating terrorism in the region and his support for significant legislative initiatives like the Pakistan Enduring Assistance and Cooperation Enhancement Act of 2009.

On his part, Congressman Al Green expressed his gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for the honor.

While referring to decades long mutual cooperation between the two nations, Congressman Al Green expressed desire to continue to build people to people relationships.

Recalling his fond memories of Pakistani society, Congressman Al Green said that we must not allow any wedge to come between the people of Pakistan and USA.