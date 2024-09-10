Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Pakistan Army kills 16 Taliban fighters in border clash

Pakistan Army kills 16 Taliban fighters in border clash
Web Desk
4:11 PM | September 10, 2024
The Pakistan Army killed at least 16 Afghan Taliban fighters in a strong response to unprovoked aggression along the Pakistan-Afghan border, according to security sources.

The clash began on September 7 when the Afghan Taliban opened fire on the Pakistani side of the border. The exchange of fire continued until the evening of September 9. In addition to the 16 Taliban fighters killed, 27 others were reported injured, and two Taliban tanks were destroyed during the confrontation.

Security sources reaffirmed Pakistan's stance on border security, emphasizing that any unprovoked aggression will be met with a firm response. The military's swift and effective retaliation highlights its commitment to defending the nation's borders against external threats.

The increasing aggression and border violations from the Afghan side have heightened concerns over escalating tensions.

