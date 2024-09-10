Parents criticize lack of action over medical college strike

ATTOCK - Parents of students at Sargodha Medical College (SMC) have expressed concern over the ongoing strike by teachers, which has lasted for two months. They criticized the Punjab Chief Minister and other stakeholders for failing to address the issue, questioning their commitment to the education of the youth.

Prof. Sharif Zahid, Irfan Cheema, and other concerned parents from Attock spoke to this journalist about the situation. They highlighted that the strike, caused by departmental issues, has left over 500 students stranded in their hometowns with no clear resolution in sight. They worry that the disruption to their education will adversely affect their ability to sit for exams.

The parents have called on the Punjab Chief Minister, the Secretary of Health, and other relevant officials to intervene, resolve the strike, and reopen the college without further delay.

They attributed the ongoing crisis to poor governance by the Punjab government.