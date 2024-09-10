Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather forecast for city

LAHORE - Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was expected to approach northern/western parts of the country from today (evening/night). They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.3°C and minimum was 26°C.

Salman Rafique visits PDMA head office

Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee for Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, on Monday visited the PDMA Head Office. He reviewed the current weather situation as well as the rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas. The PDMA director gave a briefing to the provincial minister on the relief activities in these areas. During the briefing, it was mentioned that the water flow in all the rivers and canals of Punjab is normal. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that due to the early warnings issued by PDMA and the administration, there was no loss of life from the flood. Measures are being taken to prevent epidemics in the flood-affected areas. The prevention and vaccination efforts against dengue and other epidemic diseases are ongoing, he added.

He also mentioned that the maintenance, construction, and repair of infrastructure will be completed soon. All available resources will be utilized to protect citizens, he added.