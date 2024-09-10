Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 10, 2024
The discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012 marked a monumental achievement in particle physics. Scientists at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in Geneva, Switzerland, confirmed the existence of this elusive particle, which is crucial to our understanding of the fundamental forces shaping the universe. The Higgs boson’s discovery validated the Standard Model of particle physics, providing insights into the mechanism by which particles acquire mass. This breakthrough represented decades of theoretical groundwork and experimental efforts. It opened new avenues for exploring the deepest mysteries of the cosmos, shedding light on the fundamental nature of matter and the universe’s origins.

