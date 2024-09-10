PFA imposes fines on various food points

LODHRAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed heavy fines on various food points over violating rules in the district. Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, the PFA teams carried out inspections at various food points, including sweets and bakers, kulfi production units, and dairy shops. Two bakeries in Basti Nok Wala and Adda Permit were fined Rs 35,000 for storing food in unhygienic freezers. Similarly, two milk shops in Basti Kikar Wala and Basti Shorkot Kahror Pacca were fined Rs 13,000 due to the presence of insects in the storage area. Moreover, a kulfi production unit near FFC Warehouse, Sacha Kanta, was fined Rs7,000 for extremely poor cleanliness standards.

Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over 10 kilograms hashish from his possession, here on Monday. SDPO Kahror Pacca Rizwan Khan while holding a press conference along with SHO Dhanot Rao Safdar Mansoor said that police on a tip-off raided and arrested drug peddler named Ismail alias Kala and recovered 10 kg and 680 grammes hashish from his possession. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the police team and announced commendatory certificates and cash rewards. He directed the police officials to expedite raids against drug peddlers and arrest them.