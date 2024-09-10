Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PHA initiates beautification of Canal road

NEWS WIRE
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated practical measures to beautify the canal road with plants and varieties of flowers. PHA teams comprising over 100 workers on Monday held an operation to rehabilitate, cleanse and develop green areas on both sides of the Canal Road. Director General PHA Shahab Aslam said that cleanliness, rehabilitation of green areas, on east and west sides of the canal roads in urban limits will be completed within a week. He said that work to develop greenery in other towns is also ongoing to complete the mission of clean and green Faisalabad.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024