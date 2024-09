A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight bound for Peshawar was forced to make an emergency landing at Dubai International Airport due to a technical fault shortly after takeoff.

According to aviation sources, PIA flight PK-284 was instructed to return to Dubai 50 minutes into its journey. The emergency landing was made on the advice of air traffic controllers.

Following the landing, passengers were escorted to the airport lounge, where their health was assessed as a precautionary measure.