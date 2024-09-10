Tuesday, September 10, 2024
PIA privatization to be finalized by October, says Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif
2:25 PM | September 10, 2024
Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Asif informed the National Assembly that the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be completed by the end of October.

In response to concerns raised about the prolonged closure of Hyderabad airport for commercial flights, Asif stated that reopening PIA routes on this sector is not financially feasible due to the airline's current debt burden of Rs. 800 billion. However, he clarified that the government has no objection if a private airline wishes to operate from Hyderabad airport.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar shared that the government is working to resume PIA flights to the UK, highlighting changes made to align with UK Aviation Authority requirements. He also blamed an irresponsible statement from a former PTI minister for grounding PIA flights in Europe, the UK, and other Western regions.

DPM Dar further mentioned that the government is advancing efforts to privatize PIA and outsource Islamabad International Airport, aiming to finalize the process by October 10th.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

