PM calls for political stability, continuity of policies

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says political stability and continuity of policies are vital for progress of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted in the honor of parliamentarians from the coalition parties in Islamabad last night.

The Prime Minister said decline in inflation rate to 9.6 percent during the month of August is a reflection of the government's policies for improvement of economy. He said prediction of economic experts for further reduction in the inflation rate during the current month is also good news for the nation.

The Prime Minister said the government's struggle to save the country from default remained successful by the grace of Almighty Allah and the positive results of government's economic reforms are reaching out to the people in terms of their prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif said the process of digitization of economy is underway whereas right sizing and downsizing of the government has been initiated to curtail its expenditures and size.

Regarding the electricity tariff, Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking steps to provide relief to the poor and low income segments of society.

He said an indecent language was used during a public gathering of a political party, which is highly condemnable.

During the dinner, the parliamentarians belonging to coalition parties lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister for bringing economic stability in the country. They also reposed their full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.