Police arrest 15 illegal arm holders, seize weapons in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - In a successful operation on Monday, Rawalpindi Police arrested 15 individuals holding illegal firearms and seized various weapons and ammunition from their possession, according to a police spokesman.

During the operation, Naseerabad Police apprehended six individuals—Obaidullah, Ismail, Shoaib, Hasnain, Ali Raza, and Jahanzeb—and confiscated six pistols of 30-bore caliber from them. Similarly, Rawat Police arrested Sagheer with a 12-bore rifle, and two pistols of 30-bore were recovered from Kamran and Aziz. In Ratta Amaral, Ahmad Khan was arrested, and one 30-bore pistol was recovered from his custody. Sadiqabad Police arrested Abdullah and seized one 30-bore pistol, while Cantt Police found one 30-bore pistol in Umar’s possession. Airport Police recovered a 9mm pistol from Aamir, and Taxila Police arrested Subhanullah, recovering one pistol from him. Separate cases have been registered against all the suspects, and further investigations are underway. Divisional SPs commended the police teams for their efforts and emphasized that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.