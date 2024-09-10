Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Police arrest MPA in AC torture case

September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Pakistan Muslim League MPA Rana Abdul Manan was arrested following the rejection of his bail in a case pertaining to torture of the Jatoi assistant commissioner, from the Lahore High Court Multan Bench, on Monday. A few days ago, Rana Abdul Manan, along with his accomplices had allegedly tortured Jatoi Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mahmood. The police concerned had registered a case against the MPA and his accomplices. The Lahore High Court Multan Bench rejected the bail on Monday. Meanwhile, the police arrested the MPA. However, MPA’s sources claimed that he had surrendered to police to participate in the investigation.

