Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police ensure tight security for polio teams in Khyber

APP
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber police have made district-wide security arrangements for the 7-day polio campaign, deploying personnel to ensure the safety of polio teams.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, 945 polio teams and 2700 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the district. Strict security measures are in place, including enhanced checking at internal and external routes, special patrols, and additional checkpoints.

District Police Officer Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and administer polio drops to children under 5 years to protect them from the dangerous polio virus and prevent disability.

The police have provided foolproof security to polio teams and deployed heavy personnel at various points to ensure a smooth and successful campaign.

SC rejects Monal, La Montana, Gloria Jeans' review petitions on National Park closure

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024