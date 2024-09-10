Political stability vital for economic revival: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that political stability and policy continuity are crucial for the country economic growth and development and called for collective efforts to overcome economic difficulties being faced by Pakistan.

He strongly condemned the use of offensive language at a political party’s rally the previous day. The PM made these remarks at a dinner he hosted in honour of parliamentarians belonging to PML-N and coalition partners at the PM House on Monday. The dinner was attended by members of the Senate and National Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister expressed his gratitude to the coalition parliamentarians for their support in government affairs. He highlighted that the inflation rate of 9.6% in August reflects the positive impact of the government’s economic measures.

The forecast by economic experts for a further reduction in inflation this month is a welcome news for the nation, the prime minister noted.

He recalled that in 2018, the PML-N government had also left the inflation rate in single digit.

He expressed his gratitude to Allah for the gradual improvement in the country’s economic conditions.

He emphasized that the efforts made to prevent the country from defaulting since April 2022 have not only been successful but have also led to the beginning of a reduction in inflation and price hike.

The Prime Minister mentioned that by sacrificing political gains, his government saved the country’s economy from bankruptcy.

He said that due to the hard work of the economic team, not only has the economy stabilized, but it is also on the path to further grow.

He reaffirmed his commitment to alleviate the public’s problems and achieve prosperity for the nation.

The PM said positive outcomes of the government’s economic reforms are beginning to reach the people.

He stressed that without improving the common man’s life and economic well-being, achieving Pakistan’s development goals is impossible.

“Digitalizing the economy is a top priority for the government, with the complete digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue marking a significant milestone”, the PM remarked.

The government is taking steps to address electricity bills for low-income groups.

The PM said the process of right-sizing and downsizing to reduce government size and expenses has begun and this process would not be reversed.

He acknowledged the efforts made under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership to combat terrorism, though it has unfortunately resurfaced.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism.

Coalition government’s parliamentarians commended the Prime Minister’s efforts towards recent economic stability and expressed full confidence in his leadership.