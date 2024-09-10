PTI leaders arrested for violating public gathering law

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and party lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House in Islamabad, with more arrests of the party leaders are likely for allegedly violating newly-enacted law on public gathering during the Sunday’s power show in the federal capital.

The federal capital police said Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul Wazir would also be taken into custody. Marwat resisted the arrest and asked the police to show arrest warrant.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed outside the parliament while all entry and exit routes to the Red Zone were also closed from D-Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Serena, and Marriott, except for Margalla Road.

However, PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan was not taken into custody by the police when he departed from the parliament.

Marwat was arrested for violating regulations devised under a new law —Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024. The PTI lawmaker was accused of clashing with police personnel a day earlier.

Alongside Omar and Zartaj, more Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Amir Mughal, and Khalid Khursheed were also likely to be arrested.

Several PTI lawmakers are currently present in the Parliament House including Gohar, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Zain Qureshi, and Shahid Khattak.

They added that Islamabad police were expected to launch a crackdown against the former ruling party’s Punjab leaders who attended yesterday’s power show. It emerged that Islamabad police formally informed the Punjab top officials regarding the actions.

In a separate action, Shoaib Shaheen was also arrested from his residence. Police filed cases against several leaders from the Imran-founded party under newly-enacted Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, at Noon and Sangjani police stations.

28 local leaders including Seemabia Tahir and Raja Basharat were also nominated in the cases.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the charged PTI workers had attacked the police teams with batons and pelted stones who tried to stop them from violating the Islamabad rally’s route. It added that police personnel deployed on security duties resorted to tear gas shelling and nabbed 17 party activists from the scene.

Meanwhile, Police in Islamabad have filed three cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for failing to conclude a rally on time, pelting stones on police officers, and violating designated routes.

The cases were registered under the Public Order and Peace Act. The first case was lodged at Sangjani Police Station for the rally exceeding its permitted time limit.

A second case was registered at Sumbal Police Station for violating the pre-approved route by leading convoys through Sadaat Colony and Srinagar Highway.

The third case, filed at Noon Police Station, pertains to stone-pelting on law enforcement officials, including senior superintendent of police (SSP) Safe City and other officers.

According to police sources, the prosecution has been prepared, with 28 local , including Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, Umar Ayub, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat, named in the cases.

The prosecution further alleges that PTI workers attacked police with stones and sticks after being stopped for route violations, leading to the arrest of 17 workers following the use of tear gas by authorities.