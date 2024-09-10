Tuesday, September 10, 2024
PTI leadership vows to continue anti-government movement amid arrests

7:13 PM | September 10, 2024
On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders pledged to persist with their anti-government movement, following the late-night arrests of several party members from Parliament House.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Salman Akram Raja emphasized that the people have risen, signaling the party's determination to resist political suppression.

Joined by Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Azam Swati, and other core committee members, Raja accused certain figures of influencing the country’s political process and vowed not to retreat.

The PTI condemned the arrests of its lawmakers, citing alleged violations of public gathering laws. Journalists at the presser also protested remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during the party's Islamabad rally.

