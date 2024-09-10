PTI MNAs, including Chairman Barrister Gohar, arrested by Islamabad police

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs), including party chairman Barrister Gohar, were arrested by Islamabad police on Monday following approval from National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, according to sources.

In addition to Barrister Gohar, prominent PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen were also taken into custody. The arrests extended to MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram, who were detained from inside the Parliament House.

The police crackdown did not stop there, with several other political figures being arrested, including Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources reveal that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq approved the arrests of outside the Parliament premises, following the submission of an FIR by police. The FIR was reportedly filed due to violations of SOPs during a PTI rally on September 8.

In addition, three cases were registered in Islamabad under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, alleging violations of the event’s No Objection Certificate (NOC). The FIR names 28 individuals, including key PTI figures Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister returned safely to KP CM House after a 7-hour absence, amid a police crackdown targeting PTI leaders.