Tuesday, September 10, 2024
PTI parliamentary party meets in Peshawar

Web Desk
7:15 PM | September 10, 2024
National

A crucial meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Parliamentary Party was held today at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

Provincial ministers and assembly members attended the session, where the focus was on the recent arrests of PTI leaders and ongoing legal cases.

Party leadership voiced concerns over the increasing detentions, viewing them as politically motivated.

A resolution condemning the arrests and demanding the immediate release of the leaders was drafted, with plans to present it in the provincial assembly and potentially in the National Assembly.

