Punjab Assembly passes comprehensive set of amendments

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Monday passed a comprehensive set of amendments to its Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business aimed at modernizing the legislative framework, enhancing transparency, and empowering oversight mechanisms to better serve the people of the province. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the progressive nature of these reforms, which align with best practices both nationally and regionally, ensuring consistency and unity of purpose across legislative bodies in Pakistan. “These changes will help streamline our processes and make the Assembly more transparent and accountable to the public,” the Speaker said. Key highlights of the amendments include empowering the Assembly committees to scrutinize government policies, expenditures, and public petitions. Committees will now have a greater role in ensuring the implementation of Assembly decisions and fiscal oversight.

After the new amendments to the Assembly rules, all committees will now have mandatory women representation, ensuring gender inclusivity in legislative functions. Also, for the first time in Pakistan’s legislative history, the amendments allow for the delegation of certain powers of the Speaker, ensuring continuity in parliamentary functions and empowerment of committee chairmen. The creation of a committee on delegated legislation and the expanded role of the law reforms committee will ensure effective implementation of laws as well post legislative scrutiny, including the 18th Amendment and the devolution of power and authority. The new rules mandate live streaming of Assembly proceedings and the public posting of all committee reports on the Assembly’s website, allowing greater public access and engagement with legislative processes. “These reforms ensure that the Assembly operates efficiently, transparently, and in line with the highest standards of governance. They empower the Assembly to serve people of Punjab with accountability and integrity” the Speaker maintained.