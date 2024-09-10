Punjab badminton teams announced for upcoming championship

LAHORE - The Punjab Badminton Association has completed its selection trials for the upcoming championship, scheduled to take place from October 1 to October 7, 2024, at WAPDA Sports Complex, Lahore. The trials were held at the Gymnasium Hall, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore, where over 120 male and 38 female players from across Punjab competed for a spot on the provincial team. After a rigorous selection process, the following players have been chosen to represent Punjab in the championship: Men’s Team: Shayan Tanveer, Hafiz Abdul Manan, Muqsit Islam, Muhammad Ahmed, Hafiz Hasheem ul Hassan and Muneeb Kamran. The women’s team comprises Kanz ul Eman, Aiman Fatima, Sehar Abdul Majeed, Kashmain Nadeem, Rimsha Mehak and Samiya Ejaz. The selection committee, comprising Nadeem Javed, Zarina Waqar and Sajid Hussain.

The selected teams will compete in various categories, including team events, men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. This championship is a significant event in the badminton calendar, and the chosen players will be pivotal in representing Punjab and showcasing their skills on a prominent platform.