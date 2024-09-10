Punjab minister accuses KP House of harboring terrorists, criticizes CM KP's rhetoric

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Tuesday accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House of becoming a hub for terrorist activities.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Bokhari criticized KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for adopting a tone she described as "terrorist-like" during his address at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public gathering in Sangjani on September 8. She condemned his anti-state rhetoric, stating it was unacceptable.

“We don’t want a conflict between provinces. Punjab has always taken on the role of the elder brother, and we will not allow the KP CM House to become a safe haven for terrorists. The people managing KP House must clarify their position,” Bokhari asserted.

She also held PTI Chairman Imran Khan responsible for setting a precedent of making offensive remarks against political rivals, a behavior she said was emulated by other PTI leaders and supporters.

Bokhari ruled out any possibility of PTI holding a public rally in Punjab, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would personally address the matter of PTI's proposed gathering in the province.