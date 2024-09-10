RDA seals illegal buildings, shops in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), under the directives of Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza, sealed a residential building and three shops in Millat Colony and High Court Road as part of an operation against unauthorized constructions.

According to an RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted a targeted operation against illegal residential and commercial buildings, as well as illegal installations, in Millat Colony, High Court Road, and Old Airport Road. The squad sealed a residential building and three shops and also seized fiber cable equipment used for illegal installations.

The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Squad, which included Building Superintendent Fahad Shahzad Bhatti, Building Inspector Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmad, Building Surveyor Malik Aamir Mahmood, and other RDA officials.

The property owners were found to be in violation of approved building plans and maps. Despite prior notices from the RDA, they continued to breach regulations, violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The spokesman explained that the property owners constructed illegal residential and commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). DG Kinza Murtaza had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to enforce strict measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities.

The Building Control Wing has been instructed to accelerate ongoing operations against illegal residential and commercial buildings. Citizens were urged to remove encroachments voluntarily to avoid legal action.