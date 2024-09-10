Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Remittances climb 40.5 percent to $2.94 billion in Aug

Remittances climb 40.5 percent to $2.94 billion in Aug
Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances was recorded at $2.943 billion in August, showing massive 40.5 percent growth.

The foreign remittances were recorded at $2.9 billion in August this year as against $2.095 billion in same month of the last year, showing 40.5 percent growth, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the inflow in August was 2 percent lower when compared to $2.994 billion in July 2024. The break-up showed that overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia sent $713.1 million during the month, which is 45 percent higher the $491.1 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year. Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have gone down by 12pc on a monthly basis, from $611.2 million in July to $538.4 million in August. However, on a yearly basis, remittances improved by 74.6pc, as compared to $308.4 million reported in same month last year. Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $474.8 million during the month, an increase of 7pc compared to $443.5 million in July 2024. Meanwhile, remittances from the European Union improved 7.1pc MoM as they amounted to $375.8 million in August 2024. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $322.4 million in August 2024, a MoM increase of 7.4pc.

