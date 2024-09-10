Rupee sheds 14 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 14 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.56. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.85 and Rs280.35 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.37 to close at Rs308.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.58, according to the SBP. The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.94, whereas a decrease of Rs1.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.22 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs367.19. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas and 05 paisas to close at Rs75.87 and Rs74.25 respectively.