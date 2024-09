Russia shot down at least 14 Ukrainian drones around Moscow early Tuesday in a wave of attacks which forced several flights in the capital to be suspended, according to local media.

A 46-year-old woman died in Ramenskoye district and several other people were injured, Russia's official news agency TASS reported.

Several dozen drones were destroyed in other regions of Russia, it added.

Flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Zhukovo and Domodedovo airports were suspended during the attacks.