KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution and requested Federal Government to ensure implementation on Water Accord of 1991 in letter and spirit. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Nisar Khuhro moved the resolution in the House, which was unanimously adopted by the House after discussion. He demanded of the Federal Government not to amend the Act as people of Sindh want this IRSA Act 1992 to be implemented in letter and spirit.