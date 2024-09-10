SC rejects Monal, La Montana, Gloria Jeans' review petitions on National Park closure

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed review petitions filed by Monal, La Montana, and Gloria Jeans challenging the closure of their commercial activities in the National Park. The court upheld its earlier decision, which prohibited commercial operations in areas designated for nature preservation.

Additionally, the Supreme Court retracted its earlier observations that had appeared to prioritize these restaurants for leases in alternative locations.

The judgment noted that the restaurants had voluntarily agreed to vacate their premises within three months. It further stated that filing review petitions against their own assurance of closure was tantamount to defying court orders.

The Supreme Court, in its June 11 ruling, had ordered these restaurants to relocate from the scenic Margalla Hills within three months.