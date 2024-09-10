Seminar highlights transition to Thar coal for energy security

ISLAMABAD - Participants at a seminar on “Leveraging Indigenous Coal Resources for Sustainable Energy in Pakistan,” held here on Monday, emphasized the critical need to transition from imported coal to indigenous Thar coal to secure a more economically viable and sustainable energy future.

Organized by the US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), NUST, the seminar focused on the findings of a whitepaper titled ‘Transition from Imported to Local Coal to Attain Energy Security in Pakistan: Opportunities & Challenges,’ published by USPCAS-E. The document advocated for a strategic shift from imported coal to indigenous Thar coal to bolster Pakistan’s energy security and reduce the financial burden associated with coal imports.

The whitepaper highlighted Pakistan’s substantial coal resources, estimated at over 185 billion tonnes, primarily located in Sindh’s Thar region. These reserves have the potential to generate 100,000 MW of electricity for over 200 years, which could significantly diminish the reliance on costly coal imports.

The event featured leading energy experts who discussed the strategic importance of Thar coal in reducing Pakistan’s dependence on imported fuel and securing the nation’s energy future. Key topics included global power production trends, Pakistan’s current energy mix, and the challenges and opportunities related to utilizing local coal resources.

Dr. Adeel Waqas, Principal of USPCAS-E, NUST, delivered the welcome address, followed by comprehensive discussions moderated by Dr. Majid Ali from USPCAS-E. Ali Nawaz, DG Coal at PPIB, noted, “We have imported coal worth $6 billion in the last 3 to 4 years. Thar truly is a game changer for our economy. In the next five years, we could fully reap the benefits as baseload shifts to Thar coal. This will reduce electricity prices and have an overall impact of PKR 2 to 3 on the basket price through the conversion of three imported coal plants.”

Shahab Qader Khan, CSO KE, highlighted that Thar coal is at a takeoff stage and would eventually prove highly beneficial, helping generate employment and foster sustainable development. Salman Nazir, Head of Projects and Business Development, Renewable Resources (Pvt) Ltd, emphasized, “Ultimately, if local coal can generate cheap electricity, it is in the national interest and should be prioritized.” Farrukh Ahmed, Head of Sustainability, Bestway, suggested that supplying Thar coal to the cement industry would increase its utilization, optimizing high energy costs.

The seminar concluded with a call to action, stressing the need for a collaborative effort among the government, industry, and academia to effectively harness Pakistan’s indigenous coal resources.