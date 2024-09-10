Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to the United Kingdom has raise a few eyebrows. While such trips typically result in routine speeches filled with diplomatic pleasantries about cooperation and mutual benefits, the Deputy Prime Minister deviated from the usual script, addressing sensitive and contentious issues. His most provocative comments have been directed at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), accusing it of deliberately delaying the disbursement of funds to Pakistan with the intention of pushing the country towards default after the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition took power.

Given that Dar has been a long-standing member of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s inner circle and has previously held key positions, including the Finance Ministry, his words carry considerable weight. From one perspective, his remarks hold some validity. Institutions like the IMF, along with FATF and other financial bodies, often align with the US-led Western order and have been used as instruments to exert political influence through economic pressure. For years, Pakistan has been granted financial assistance contingent on its cooperation in non-economic matters, such as its support in global conflicts and other political issues. Dar’s criticism of the international community for not supporting Pakistan during its economic recovery is not without merit. Despite playing a frontline role in the war on terror and prior conflicts like the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan received minimal economic support and often faced stringent conditions imposed by these financial institutions, which it struggled to meet.

It is fair to argue that Pakistan has been short-changed by the international community and that calls for greater support are justified. The Deputy Prime Minister’s comments on deliberate attempts to sabotage Pakistan’s negotiations with the IMF are also noteworthy. During this period, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reportedly lobbied not only the US government but also the IMF, the UK, and other potential actors to secure the release of its leader, Imran Khan, and to push for a change of government in Pakistan.

While lobbying foreign politicians may be an acceptable part of political strategy, lobbying an international financial organisation with the aim of withholding funds from Pakistan, potentially to create economic conditions that could spark unrest, borders on treachery. Using economic destabilisation as a tool for political gain crosses a dangerous line.