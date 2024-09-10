Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh edu dept to fire ghost school teachers

INP
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Education Department has decided to fire ghost school teachers. According to the department, 20 teachers are absconding in the Sharqi district. Many teachers are residing abroad for years without any notice. Teachers are withdrawing their salaries sitting at home. The provincial Education Department stated that teachers had been directed to submit their response on the matter and reveal reasons for absence. However, ghost teachers hadn’t submitted their response in the department yet. Now, the department has decided to fire these ghost teachers. There are hundreds of schools in Sindh deprived of teachers. Recently, it is reported that schools are also facing a shortage of textbooks.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024