Tuesday, September 10, 2024
SSWMB starts fumigation campaign under Rabi-ul-Awwal cleanliness plan

APP
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has launched fumigation spray campaign in the metropolis, in connection with cleanliness arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The SSWMB will carry out the fumigation campaign on main arteries and areas particularly in vicinity of Masajid and Imambargahs and on routes of Milad processions, Managing Director (MD) SSWMB informed in a statement issued on Monday.

He said that SSWMB will also spray rosewater on major roads and routes of the Milad processions and ensure close coordination with and cooperation to religious scholar, organisers of processions and management of masajid.

The MD instructed all the private companies engaged in solid waste management operations to ensure cleanliness and sprinkling of lime stone powder around masajid and on the processions’ routes as well as cleaning and paint of dust-bins.  He said that all sanitary staff will be provided new uniform on the occasion.

