STS releases answer keys for police constable written test

SUKKUR - The SIBA Testing Services has announced the release of answer keys for Police Constables (BPS-07) written test, continuing its commitment of transparency through uploading the answer keys on same day. This move aims to promote merit, transparency and excellence in Police Constable written tests.

According to a release on Monday, SIBA Testing Services has uploaded the answer keys for Paper 3 and Paper 4 for the post of Police Constable (BPS-07) Police Department, Government of Sindh written test was conducted on Sunday, September 08, 2024, in morning and evening shifts at Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur test centres on its website.

The answer keys are now available on STS official portal as well as the official website at https://apply.sts.net.pk/?ssid=838

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SIBA Testing Services (STS), Prof Dr Asif Shaikh has assured the fulfillment of commitment to maintain the high standards of merit and transparency in the whole process of police tests.