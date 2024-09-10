Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

T10 Global Sports appoints Umar Farooq Kalson as Media Head

T10 Global Sports appoints Umar Farooq Kalson as Media Head
Staff Reporter
September 10, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  T10 Global Sports is excited to announce the appointment of Umar Farooq Kalson as the Head of Media, Communications, and Digital Media. With over 17 years of experience in the sports industry, including a notable 14-year tenure with ESPN Cricinfo, Umar is a distinguished figure in cricket media, renowned for his coverage of Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket. Umar has also held pivotal roles, such as Executive General Manager of Media and Communications for Lahore Qalandars and Director of Media and Communications at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “We are thrilled to welcome Umar to the T10 League family,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Global Sports. “His extensive experience, innovative approach, and proven expertise will be invaluable as we seek to expand our global presence and engage fans worldwide.” Reflecting on his appointment, Umar Farooq said: “Joining the T10 League at this exciting time is a fantastic opportunity. As the T10 format gains global traction, I look forward to advancing our media efforts and building stronger connections with fans.”

CM Bugti announces to name new faculty after martyr Prof Nazma Talib at Govt Girls College

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024