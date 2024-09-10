Team Pakistan Green win Defence Day baseball match

LAHORE - Team Pakistan Green defeated Team Al-Barq Division by 5-3 in a thrilling baseball match took place at Okara Cantonment to mark Pakistan’s Defence Day at Okara Cantonment.

Lt Col Zeeshan Khalid honoured the event as the chief guest and presented trophies to both the winning and runner-up teams. The ceremony saw the presence of esteemed officials from Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), including Dr Hamood Lakhvi (Senior Vice President), Moazzam Khan Klair (Executive Director) and Sadia Alvi (Chairperson Women Wing) along with umpires and other match officials.

During the event, Hamood Lakhvi and Moazzam Khan Klair expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their unwavering support of sports and acknowledged the tremendous sacrifices made by soldiers in the defense of the nation. They also commended the players from across Pakistan who participated in the event, celebrating the unity and patriotism that define this special day. Syed Fakhar said: “This Defence Day baseball match symbolizes not only the resilience of Pakistan but also highlights the nation’s dedication to promoting sports and honouring its heroes. It stands as a testament to the strength and spirit of the country, both on and off the field.