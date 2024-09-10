Teenage students arrested for classmate’s murder, rape

ATTOCK - In a shocking incident, police have arrested two teenage students allegedly involved in the murder and rape of their classmate. The suspects, identified as Zeeshan and Hamza, have been taken into custody and are currently behind bars.

According to a press release from the Police Headquarters Attock, the incident came to light on August 24, 2024, when Muhammad Hashim, a 9th-grade student at Fauji Foundation School Basal, went missing after leaving school. Despite efforts by the Basal Police and the local community, Hashim’s body and school bag were discovered near a dam.

Following the discovery, Hashim’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later buried in his native graveyard. The police, led by SHO Basal, launched an investigation using both conventional and modern techniques, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

During initial interrogation, Zeeshan and Hamza confessed to sexually molesting Hashim before drowning him in the nearby dam. District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Ghayas Gul, stated that the accused will be charged with strong evidence and will face legal consequences.

The community remains in shock as the investigation continues, with authorities promising justice for the victim and his family.