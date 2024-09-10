Total interest paid on foreign loans stands at $3.903b, NA informed

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was yesterday informed that the total amount of interest/markup paid against foreign loans (excluding IMF loans), acquired stands $3.903 billion out of which $889 million were paid as markup against project loans.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs, in a written reply, informed the house that the foreign loans, excluding IMF loans, received by the Government for the last five years (01-July-2018 to 30-June-2023) are $57.271 billion and out of this, $9.81 billion have been received against project financing.

Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, in a written reply to the question of Shakir Bashir Awan, told the house that domestic loans are primarily obtained either through auctions of Government of Pakistan Securities or Debt raised through Central Directorate of National Savings. It is stated that the primary purpose of the domestic financing is deficit financing and maintaining reasonable cash buffer for the government. To another question by PPP’s MNA Syed Rafiullah regarding advance tax, which has been collected from the mobile users during the last five financial years, the Ministry of Finance and Revenue told that the National Assembly that Rs 50 billion in 2020, Rs 55 billion in 2021, Rs 61 billion in 2022, Rs 80 billion in 2023 and Rs 92 billion in 2024 were collected. The data related to number of users and average usage of mobile services by the citizen is not available with FBR, and in the domain of Ministry of Information and Technology, therefore the same be obtained from Ministry of Information and Technology.

The Ministry of Finance, in its written reply, stated that it is clarified that the taxpayers can claim it as refund in his Income Tax Returns.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that 20 Pink Buses have been allocated to provide free of cost pick and drop facilities to female students, working women, and female teachers in Islamabad. Responding to a question during the Question Hour, he said the initiative of Pink Buses has been taken to avoid drop-outs of girl students. The Minister further said at present there are 311 operational buses to provide fetch and drop facility to the students of the federal capital.

Earlier, the parliamentary reporters staged a walk-out from the press gallery of both the Houses against the inappropriate language used by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against journalists and women.

The journalists returned to the press gallery on the unconditional apology rendered by PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan.