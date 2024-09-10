Transforming waste into opportunities in Farash Town

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Urbanism (IoU), supported by Henrich Boll Stiftung, conducted a three-day workshop in Farash Town focused on transforming perceptions of everyday waste. The training emphasized converting waste into valuable resources, aiming to create opportunities and improve futures for local families. Participants learned that much of what is considered waste can be repurposed. Approximately 60% to 70% of household waste is wet waste. Instead of discarding it, Aqsa Arshad, Founder of Eco-organics, demonstrated how it can be turned into organic fertilizer, offering environmental benefits and potential income. Plastic waste was also a significant topic. The workshop highlighted how items like plastic bottles can be recycled into polyester fabric for clothing. Many participants realized that their waste could contribute to something larger. Tayyaba Pervaiz, Program Assistant at IoU, shared ideas on transforming everyday items into valuable products. She emphasized that upcycling not only benefits the environment but also creates income opportunities. Examples included using old tires as planters and plastic bottles as decorative flowerpots. Dr. Ejaz, Senior Program Coordinator at IoU, addressed the link between waste management, health, and environmental sustainability. He stressed that improper waste disposal harms health and the environment, but better waste management can protect essential resources and improve living conditions. The workshop fostered conversations and a sense of empowerment among participants.

By the end, there was a collective feeling of hope, with residents seeing waste as an opportunity rather than a burden. The lessons learned are expected to inspire ongoing efforts to manage waste responsibly and build a better future for the community.