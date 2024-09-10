Treasury, Opposition get united against Lahore Gymkhana Club

LAHORE - The Lahore Gymkhana’s monthly lease of only Rs 417 became a point of unity between the Treasury and the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Monday with the Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Khan asserting that Gymkhana owed trillions to the government. As the Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman was unable to defend the nominal lease paid by the Gymkhana Club, the speaker formed a parliamentary committee to reassess the lease. Both the treasury and opposition members severely criticized the lease of the Gymkhana Club for just Rs. 417 per month. Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan also lashed out at the elite and refused to take Gymkhana membership. Mover Amjad Ali Javed said that the elite were involved in government property worth trillions of rupees. “We are standing at the brink of disaster, and the elite are not ready to change their behavior. It’s not just about one Gymkhana; it’s about the system of Gymkhanas spread across Punjab that are occupying resources,” remarked Amjad Ali Javed. “Those paying Rs. 7,000 rent for a seven-marla shop are saying that the auction should be done again,” noted Amjad Ali Javed. He further stated that Gymkhanas were being built on properties worth trillions of rupees. “If this class desires luxuries, they should indulge in them at their own expense, not on the money earned from our blood and sweat,” “Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, are you listening? What is being said amounts to a ransom of trillions of rupees,” stated Speaker Muhammad Ahmed Khan. “The Constitution of Pakistan teaches us equality. Either open the Gymkhana’s gates to the public or address this inequality,” emphasized the Speaker, adding that the Gymkhana is leasing government land for Rs. 5,000 annually. Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman told the House that the Gymkhana Club was leased for Rs. 1,600 in 1913 and it amounts to 17 acres and 7 kanals. “From 1960 to 2000, the lease was Rs. 1,600. In 1996, Sardar Arif Nakai gave a lease of Rs. 5,000 annually for the next 50 years,” said the minister. The minister further stated that all the Gymkhanas being built in Punjab are approved by the provincial cabinet. “How can any government lease state land at such extremely low rates?” questioned the speaker, adding that the Gymkhana administration was charging millions from its members. The speaker went on to say: “How can this be done on public land, leasing it for Rs. 5,000 and committing such an injustice? The Constitution and law exist, but such audacity cannot continue; now the proper rent must be paid”. The speaker announced that a special committee is being formed to address the matter of Lahore Gymkhana Club. “A report on the Gymkhana Club will be prepared within two weeks and sent to the government,” said the speaker, adding that all proceedings regarding Lahore Gymkhana Club will be made public.

“The thuggery of the elite will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We will not take Gymkhana Club membership, nor does any member need it,” affirmed the speaker, adding that the Chenab Club Faisalabad will also be included in this matter.

On the suggestion of opposition member Rana Aftab, the Chenab Club has been included, confirmed the speaker.

During the question hour on sports, members of the assembly were also outraged by the state of sports. Members said that for two consecutive years, no funds have been allocated for sports in various districts.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan expressed anger over the appointment of politicians in sports positions, stating that every sports association has become a political battleground. He added that Arshad Nadeem saved face; otherwise, sports are in shambles.

The matter of the “Kacha” region was also discussed in the assembly. Opposition member Rana Aftab declared the law and order situation as dire, saying that there is no one to control crime in Punjab. The police are filing false cases on political grounds, and the same police will act the same way with government officials once they leave power.

While concluding the debate on law and order, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that the Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan Kacha areas border Sindh, which makes the security situation precarious. If police officers are martyred during acts of terrorism, a compensation of one crore rupees and a five-marla plot are given.

Also, the Speaker expressed anger over the failure to present the report on the principles of policy and instructed that it be prepared and submitted to the Chairman of the Privilege Committee within two days. With the completion of the agenda, Panel of Chairpersons’ member Samiullah Khan adjourned the Punjab Assembly session indefinitely.